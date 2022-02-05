Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for robbing convenience store where he used to work

MIE

Police in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a convenience store where he used to work.

According to police, Seiji Sugimoto, who lives in Fukuoka City, entered the convenience store at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov 16 last year, waited until the clerk had moved away from the counter, then grabbed about 150,000 yen from the cash register and fled, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Sugimoto, who was identified through surveillance camera footage, lived in Yokkaichi at the time and used to work at the same convenience store.

