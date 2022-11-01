Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for robbing jewelry store while heading to work

OSAKA

Police in Izumisano City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of robbery after he stole cash from a jewelry store.

Police said Kazuaki Tabe, a company employee, who was arrested Tuesday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I was having trouble repaying my debts and thought that a precious metals and jewelry shop would have cash.”

Police said the robbery occurred around 2:25 p.m. on October 3 at a branch of Otakaraya precious metal and jewelry consignment store. Tabe committed the robbery while on his way to work. He pointed a knife at the 63-year-old male store manager and demanded he hand over cash.

The employee, who was not hurt, gave Tabe about 150,000 yen in cash stored in the office.

Police said Tabe emerged as a suspect after security camera footage showed him entering and exiting the store at the time of the robbery and also because he transferred 150,000 yen to his bank account after the robbery.

