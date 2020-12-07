Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for robbing pizza store

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbery and assault after he stole 128,000 yen from a pizza store and injured an employee with a knife last week.

According to police, Yuta Kojima has admitted to the charge. Police said he entered the Domino’s Pizza store in Naka Ward at around 2:20 p.m. on Nov 30, Sankei Shimbun reported. He threatened the 30-year-old woman employee with a knife and told her if she valued her life, she should give him the money from the safe.

The woman sustained a knife wound to her arm before Kojima fled with the money. There were no other employees in the store at the time.

Kojima was identified through street surveillance camera footage. Police said Sunday that he has remained silent since his arrest.

