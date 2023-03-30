Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for robbing post office in Fukushima Prefecture

KORIYAMA, Fukushima

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a post office and threatening a customer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect, Shoichi Honda, entered the post office and put a woman using the ATM in a headlock. He held a box cutter to her neck and demanded the staff hand over money.

While one employee gave him 10,000 yen, another employee pushed a silent alarm button to alert police. When Honda left the post office, an employee ran after him and subdued him in the parking lot until police arrived.

Police said the woman customer was not injured.

