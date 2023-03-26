Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for robbing precious metal store in Osaka

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka said Sunday they have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a precious metals store.

Police said Manabu Nakata is accused of robbing the store in Hirano Ward at around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police quoted him as saying he needed money for living expenses and gambling.

According to police, Hirano threatened the store manager, a woman in her 40s, with a knife and demanded money. The woman gave him 124,000 yen and he fled. The woman was not injured.

Police said Hirano was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage. He was seen at a pachinko parlor on Saturday and arrested.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo