Man arrested for robbing precious metal store in Osaka

Police in Osaka said Sunday they have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a precious metals store.

Police said Manabu Nakata is accused of robbing the store in Hirano Ward at around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police quoted him as saying he needed money for living expenses and gambling.

According to police, Hirano threatened the store manager, a woman in her 40s, with a knife and demanded money. The woman gave him 124,000 yen and he fled. The woman was not injured.

Police said Hirano was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage. He was seen at a pachinko parlor on Saturday and arrested.

