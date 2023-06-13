Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for robbing watch shop claims he applied for job on social networking site

0 Comments
KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after robbing a watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday said he applied for the job on a social networking site.

According to police, Takahiro Yagi, a resident of Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, and another man, wearing face masks, entered the Sweet Road Kawasaki vintage watch shop in Saiwai Ward at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. The two men shattered the store’s showcase with a crowbar but fled with just a Rolex watch.

The 35-year-old store manager chased them and managed to catch Yagi, with the help of a passerby. The second man got away in a car parked near the store.

A 43-year-old male employee suffered injuries to his left wrist during the robbery. None of the customers inside the watch shop were injured.

Police said the robbery is the latest in a series of crimes over the past 18 months in which people were recruited through illegal part-time job postings (yami baito) on social networking sites.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan Travel Survey

Do you want to travel in Japan? Share your thoughts on where you want to go, what you want to do and what things concern you.

Take this 3-minute survey and make your voice heard!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog