Man arrested for robbing woman at knifepoint in Yokohama last year

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbery and assaulting a woman as she walked home last year.

According to police, Yudai Suzuki -- who was arrested on Monday -- has refused to say anything other than to ask for a lawyer, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. on April 19, 2020, in a residential area in Konan Ward.

Police allege Suzuki approached the woman from behind as she walked along a street. He covered her mouth with one hand and ordered her not to call out while threatening her with a fruit knife. He stole money from her bag and fled. The woman sustained a knife wound to her left hand during the robbery.

A neighbor phoned police after hearing the woman scream for help. Police said Suzuki was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

Police said there were several similar incidents targeting women in the same area at around the same time last year, and they are questioning Suzuki about his involvement in those incidents.

