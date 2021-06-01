Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for ruining fruit at supermarket

NARA

Police in Koryo, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of property destruction after he ruined several pieces of fruit at a supermarket.

According to police, the man used his finger to poke holes in kiwifruit, bananas and other items such as peppers, at the supermarket at around 6:25 p.m. on May 10, Sankei Shimbun reported. In all, he ruined 16 pieces of fruit, worth about 4,145 yen, the supermarket said.

Police said the man, who was arrested on Monday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he did it to ease his stress and anxiety. Police said the man told them he had done the same thing about 30 times since April. Police identified him after examining store surveillance camera footage.

I don't know about you, but I can think of 100 other ways to relieve stress...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The real crime here is:

16 pieces of fruit, worth about 4,145 yen

0 ( +0 / -0 )

