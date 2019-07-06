Man arrested for second time for secretly filming women in toilets

A 42-year-old unemployed man, who was given a suspended sentence last year for secretly filming women in the toilet of a bar, has been arrested again by police in Tokyo for filming women in the toilet of a cafe in Setagaya Ward.

According to police, Ryo Natori, a resident of Sumida Ward, installed a small camera with a lens measuring about one centimeter in the cafe toilet in March, Fuji TV reported. He operated the camera remotely and filmed six women, police said.

A cafe employee was cleaning the toilet and discovered the camera about 10 minutes after Natori installed it.

After his arrest on a similar charge last October, Natori admitted that he sold the video footage of at least 300 women on a pay-per-view online site, netting about 27 million yen. He was given a suspended sentence.

Police said Natori has admitted to the latest charge and quoted him as saying he had done the same thing on other occasions as well, since being given the suspended sentence.

