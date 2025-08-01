Man arrested for secretly filming underwear of female tourist

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images of a Korean female tourist.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. at the Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin store in Chuo Ward, TBS reported.

An employee of the store called 110 and said that staff had detained a man who had been secretly filming up a customer’s skirt.

When police arrived, the checked the man's smartphone and found video data showing the underwear of the tourist.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “When I saw the woman wearing a short skirt that would allow me to secretly film her underwear, I couldn't control my sexual desire to do it. I also took the video because I wanted to experience the thrill of not knowing whether the person I was secretly filming would find out or not.”

© Japan Today