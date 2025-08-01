 Japan Today
Man arrested for secretly filming underwear of female tourist

FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images of a Korean female tourist.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. at the Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin store in Chuo Ward, TBS reported. 

An employee of the store called 110 and said that staff had detained a man who had been secretly filming up a customer’s skirt.

When police arrived, the checked the man's smartphone and found video data showing the underwear of the tourist.  

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “When I saw the woman wearing a short skirt that would allow me to secretly film her underwear, I couldn't control my sexual desire to do it. I also took the video because I wanted to experience the thrill of not knowing whether the person I was secretly filming would find out or not.”

I wonder if he got his thrills when the staff found out.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Well the perp. has excellent insight into the psychology behind the offending

Perhaps there is hope for him

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

not so "secretly" then..... good!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

He gave a clear and precise answer. He obviously understands his problem well. Previous offenses?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I always wonder about the 'apparent' self-awareness suggested by various perps' admissions in this sort of crime. if they are so aware of what they're doing even though they mostly say something along the lines of "I couldn't contrrol my desire", how come they're not 'aware' enough to know someone's likely to nab them?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So now taxpayers are expected to house and feed an unemployed 26‑year‑old for the next 50 years?

Japan had better have a rehabilitation system that actually works — otherwise, this guy’s upskirt fetish ends up costing us more than a spoiled cat in Ginza.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

He gave a clear and precise answer. He obviously understands his problem well.

Obviously written by the police for him to sign. Most such confessions in Japan seem to have the same wording.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

An all-too-common problem in Japan.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

