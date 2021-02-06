Man arrested for selling modified Pokemon to Sword and Shield players

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Police in Aichi Prefecture have arrested a 23-year-old resident of Nagoya who had been running an operation for about a year, in which he captured animals, tinkered with the very essence of their being to alter their appearance and physical capabilities, and then sold and delivered them to customers who had requested such creatures.

This may sound like the nefarious scheme of a combination poacher/mad scientist, but it was actually the money-making plan of Kazuki Kawamatsu, a Nintendo Switch hacker. After modifying his Switch to allow him to connect it to his PC and alter game data, he started selling custom-built Pokemon for use in Pokemon Sword and Shield, allowing customers to pick the Pocket Monsters’ color and stats, and even add in-battle abilities the species were unable to obtain through normal gameplay.

Kawamatsu offered his services online by posting on a website dedicated to real-world money exchanges for video game items, often at a price of 500 yen per Pokemon, and found enough customers that he was able to sell approximately 1.15 million yen worth of them through last November. However, his designer-baby Pokemon lab has been shut down following his arrest on Thursday for violation of Japan’s Unfair Competition Prevention Law, which Kawamatsu has admitted to.

The specific incident Kawamatsu was arrested for was an April 2020 sale of six Pokemon (enough for a full traveling in-game party) to a 36-year-old man in Kyoto. Kawamatsu charged the man 4,400 yen, and oddly enough the Pokemon included Sobble and Scorbunny, both starter Pokemon that the player can obtain at the very start of the game (though ostensibly the Kawamatsu-supplied specimens had higher stats).

