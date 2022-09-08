Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for setting fire to bar after being told other customers don’t like talking to him

TOKYO

Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.

Police quoted Takahiro Ishii, a company employee, as saying “I might have done it but I was drunk and don’t have any recollection of starting a fire,” Kyodo News reported.

The incident occurred between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Aug 27 after the bar had closed. Ishii is accused of splashing a flammable liquid on the front door and wall and igniting it. The fire destroyed part of the facade before it went out by itself.

Police said street surveillance camera footage near the bar showed Ishii pouring liquid on the door.

Police said Ishii had been drinking in the bar by himself before it closed. He was quoted as saying he got irritated after being told by a female employee that no one in the bar wanted to talk to him and that he should stop bothering them.

