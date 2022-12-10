Man arrested for setting fire to dry cleaning shop

Police in Chiba city have arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of setting fire to a dry cleaning shop.

According to police, the fire occurred at around 9 p.m. on Friday, TV Asahi reported. The shop was closed at the time. A passerby noticed flames and called 110. Twelve fire trucks were mobilized to put out the blaze which damaged the outside wall of the building and an adjacent stairwell leading to a residence on the second floor.

No one was injured by the fire, police said.

About three hours later, Hidekazu Tomioka turned himself in at a koban (police box) in front of Chiba Station and told officers that he had set fire to the dry cleaning shop.

Police said Tomioka also admitted setting fire to a trash container at a park about one kilometer from the dry cleaning shop. He was quoted by police as saying that he was in a bad mood all night.

