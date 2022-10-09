Man arrested for setting fire to family home in Fukushima Prefecture

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he set fire to his father’s house.

According to police, Shohei Takeuchi, of unknown address, has admitted to the charge, Kyodo News reported. Police said Takeuchi used a cigarette lighter to start the fire at around 9 a.m. on Oct 6. Takeuchi’s father was out at the time.

Neighbors saw flames coming from the house and called 119. About half the house was destroyed but no one was hurt.

Police said Takeuchi lived with his father until May when he moved out and his whereabouts had been unknown since then.. He was detained in Hakodate in Hokkaido on Saturday and arrested on Sunday.

Police said Takeuchi has so far given no motive for setting the house on fire.

