crime

Man arrested for setting fire to pachinko parlor banner

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of property destruction after he set fire to a banner in the underground car park of a pachinko parlor.

The incident occurred at around 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, broadcaster TBS reported. The man was quoted by police as saying he was irritated because he had lost so much money at the parlor in Toyohira Ward.

Police said the the fire did not spread and no one was injured. The man was identified after an examination of security camera footage.

