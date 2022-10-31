Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for sexual assault after breaking into woman’s home through toilet window

OSAKA

Police in Higashiosaka City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault.

According to police, Tetsuya Takegami, a self-professed company employee, broke a toilet window to enter the home of a woman in her 40s early one morning in late October, Kyodo News reported. The woman had just returned home from work.

Takegami allegedly sexually assaulted the woman after restraining both her hands. The victim suffered minor injuries, including a bruise on her left thigh.

Police said Takegami has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying,“I saw a beautiful woman on my way home from work and followed her.”

