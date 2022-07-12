Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor he solicited as model

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of violating the child prostitution and pornography law after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl and filmed himself committing lewd acts with her in May.

Kazuma Inoue, a company employee from Otsu, was arrested on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Police said he has refused to talk until he speaks with a lawyer.

According to the warrant, Inoue solicited the girl in April on the internet for a modeling job in May. When she met up with him at a hotel in Otsu, she refused the offer upon learning that the job involved wearing a swimsuit. The suspect then warned her that she would have to pay him a 200,000 yen penalty if she declined the job or do sex-related work if she couldn’t afford the fee.

Inoue is accused of then sexually assaulting the teen and filming obscene acts at the hotel from May 11 to 12th.

The case came to light after Inoue was arrested over another extortion case, and incriminating footage was found during an analysis of his smartphone.

