Man arrested for sexually assaulting, strangling woman he met online

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 49-year-old man for sexually assaulting and strangling a woman he met on a social networking site. The suspect also possessed a knife at the time and used it to threaten his victim.

According to police, Dai Fukushima, a temp worker from Tokyo’s Hachioji City, is accused of assaulting a woman in her 20s, who is from Osaka Prefecture, at around 9 p.m. in a car on May 27 at a parking lot in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. While seated inside the rental car, Fukushima allegedly threatened to stab the woman with a knife. He then groped and sexually assaulted her before attempting to strangle her to death.

The woman was able to get out of the car and sought help from a passerby. Police said she is recovering in hospital.

Fukushima, who lives with three family members, has partially denied the charge, saying he did not intend to kill the woman.

