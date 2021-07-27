Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman as she slept in her apartment

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept in her apartment in July last year.

The incident came to light after police found footage of the assault filmed on the suspect’s smartphone, Kyodo News reported. It appears that the woman was unaware of the incident while it occurred.

According to police, Tetsuro Morita, a company employee from Suginami Ward, entered the woman’s apartment in the same ward last July. Police said Morita was able to get in because the front door was unlocked. Morita is accused of sexually assaulting the woman while she remained asleep in her bed.

In June, Morita broke into the same woman’s apartment again, but this time the woman woke up and Morita fled. 

Morita was identified through street surveillance camera footage outside the apartment building. Following his arrest, police found footage of the sexual assault filmed on Morita’s smartphone last July. 

Police said Morita has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “The woman was my type.”

Morita is accused of sexually assaulting the woman while she remained asleep in her bed.

She did not even wake up?? How is that even possible?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There suggests something really messed up in a society when "She was my type" is consistently used by offenders as an excuse.

I didn't realize it was acceptable in any way to sexually assault "one's type".

I'm not entirely sure what that says about society here, but I don't like it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There are millions of this type. They are everywhere. He felt entitled.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

