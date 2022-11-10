Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for sexually molesting 13-year-old girl returning home from school

5 Comments
Police in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school.

According to police, Muneyoshi Kato, a company employee, approached the girl from behind as she returned home from school earlier this month, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kato groped the girl’s upper body at the entrance to her apartment building and then left. The girl was not injured.

Police said Kato, who was identified from surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he had committed similar acts to girls on at least 10 occasions.

Japanese men like young girls who are not women yet? How is that?

How many more times? Self Defence lessons must be compulsory in Schools here. I would be willing to go in and help teach if asked.

Pedo psycho

"Michael MachidaToday 04:45 pm JST

Japanese men like young girls who are not women yet? How is that?"

Yes, JAPANESE men! How is it that almost everyday in the U.S. we read of mostly men but women also who have a predilection for children? That we see stories in the international media of similar abuses against children in any country on the planet? Is racism a thing that a racist simply cannot see in themselves like, perhaps, pedophilia for the pedophile? This is a flaw in Humanity and no people on the planet are free from it. And we haven't a clue to its roots or cure. It's suggested by some to be based in 'power' and not sexuality, per se. But, again, we haven't really a clue. But of the comments, whenever it appears here, so many seem focused on 'Japanese man' while ignoring or ignorant of what happens daily in their own cultures. It begins to get a bit obnoxious...

Where is Kanagaw?

