Man arrested for sexually molesting 13-year-old girl returning home from school

Police in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school.

According to police, Muneyoshi Kato, a company employee, approached the girl from behind as she returned home from school earlier this month, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kato groped the girl’s upper body at the entrance to her apartment building and then left. The girl was not injured.

Police said Kato, who was identified from surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he had committed similar acts to girls on at least 10 occasions.

© Japan Today