Man arrested for sexually molesting 9-year-old girl in car

Police in Yokohama on Friday arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl in his car last month.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:20 p.m. on June 29, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was walking home from school in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, when a car pulled up beside her. Police allege the suspect, Koji Kotake, threatened the girl with a knife and said he would kill her if she tried to run away.

Police said Kotake is accused of then sexually molesting the girl for about 25 minutes before letting her out of the car.

Police said the distraught girl ran home and told her mother what had happened. Kotake surfaced as a suspect after street surveillance camera footage showed his car trailing the girl as she walked home before the incident.

Police said Kotake, who lives in Yokohama, has denied the charge, claiming he doesn’t remember doing anything. He is also being questioned about several similar incidents in the area in June.

