Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting elementary school girl in bookstore

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting an elementary school girl in a bookstore in June.

According to police, Shunsuke Nishijma, a part-time worker, is accused of groping the girl’s breasts in the bookstore in Suginami Ward. Police said Nishijima has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got excited when he first saw the girl and couldn’t control the impulse to touch her. He said he has always been turned on by young girls.

Police said Nishijima told them he saw the girl, whom he doesn’t know, as she walked along a street and followed her to the bookstore. When he was sure no staff or other customers were looking, he pretended to bump into the girl and groped her breasts, then quickly left the store.

Police said Nishijima was identified from store surveillance camera footage.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo