Man arrested for molesting elementary school girl in bookstore

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting an elementary school girl in a bookstore in June.

According to police, Shunsuke Nishijma, a part-time worker, is accused of groping the girl’s breasts in the bookstore in Suginami Ward. Police said Nishijima has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got excited when he first saw the girl and couldn’t control the impulse to touch her. He said he has always been turned on by young girls.

Police said Nishijima told them he saw the girl, whom he doesn’t know, as she walked along a street and followed her to the bookstore. When he was sure no staff or other customers were looking, he pretended to bump into the girl and groped her breasts, then quickly left the store.

Police said Nishijima was identified from store surveillance camera footage.

