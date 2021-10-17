Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for sexually molesting junior high school girl in library

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 13-year-old junior high school girl for about 30 minutes in a library.

According to police, Tatsuya Iwabuchi is accused of groping the second-year junior high school student’s breasts in the library in Shinjuku Ward between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sept 22, Fuji TV reported. The girl was seated near a book shelf, out of sight from other people in the library.

Police said Iwabuchi sat beside the girl, groped her and then moved away. He came back and repeated the incident. The girl left the library and reported the incident at a nearby koban (police box). Police said she told them she had been too frightened to move or call out for help.

Iwabuchi was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage. 

Police said Iwabuchi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I get turned on whenever I set foot in a library. I couldn’t control my sexual urge.”

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

