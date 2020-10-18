Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for sexually molesting teenage girl

TOKYO

Police in Hino, Tokyo, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a teenage school girl last month.

According to police, Aren Sakurai followed the girl for several hundred meters as she was walking home from a train station on the afternoon of Sept 28, Fuji TV reported. When there were no passersby in the vicinity, he came up behind the, put his hand up her school uniform skirt and fondled her. 

Police said Sakurai, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he never touched the girl.

Good thing there were cctv cameras in place.

