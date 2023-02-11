Man arrested for sexually molesting teenage girl claims she gave her consent

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting a teenage girl in a park in Sapporo, Hokkaido, last September.

Police said the suspect, Nobutaka Miura, a construction worker, has partially admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying the girl gave her consent, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Sept 27 at a park in Chuo Ward. Police said Miura is accused of groping the girl’s breasts. He told police he did not know the girl but that he met her on the street and persuaded her to go to the park with him.

Police said Miura was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb 9 after he groped the buttocks of a junior high school girl at a commercial facility in Chuo Ward. The girl complained to a security guard who detained Miura until police arrived. After he was arrested, Miura admitted to the September incident.

