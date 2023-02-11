Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for sexually molesting teenage girl claims she gave her consent

0 Comments
SAPPORO

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting a teenage girl in a park in Sapporo, Hokkaido, last September.

Police said the suspect, Nobutaka Miura, a construction worker, has partially admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying the girl gave her consent, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Sept 27 at a park in Chuo Ward. Police said Miura is accused of groping the girl’s breasts. He told police he did not know the girl but that he met her on the street and persuaded her to go to the park with him.

Police said Miura was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb 9 after he groped the buttocks of a junior high school girl at a commercial facility in Chuo Ward. The girl complained to a security guard who detained Miura until police arrived. After he was arrested, Miura admitted to the September incident.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog