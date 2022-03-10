Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for sexually molesting woman after following her from restaurant

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 40-year-old Turkish man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman in her 20s at a train station.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of Dec 27 near the ticket vending machine at JR Okachimachi Station in Taito Ward, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, who did not know the woman, had earlier shared a table with her at a restaurant. After she left, he followed her to the train station where he allegedly groped her, police said.

Police said the suspect, who was identified after an analysis of station surveillance camera footage, has denied the charge.

