crime

Man arrested for sexually molesting woman last September

KANAGAWA

Police in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old painter on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman in her home last September.

According to police, Yuji Saito followed the 19-year-old university student home and forced his way into the apartment behind her as she opened the door, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman told police that he groped her breasts but left after she fought him off.

Police said Saito — who lives in Odawara — was identified through street surveillance camera footage. He has denied the charge and was quoted by police as saying he doesn’t remember anything about the incident.

Police said there have been a number of similar assaults in the same area since last September and police are questioning Saito about those cases, as well.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

