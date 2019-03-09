Man arrested for sexually molesting woman on her way home

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman as she walked home in Adachi Ward last year.

According to police, Katsuhisa Takahashi, whose occupation is unknown, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported Friday.

The incident took place around midnight on Aug 27 of last year. Police said Takahashi followed the woman, who is in her 20s, from a train station. As she passed a lane, he hugged her from behind, pulld her into the lane where he groped her breasts and lifted up her skirt.

Police said Takahashi was identified through street surveillance camera footage, although part of his face was hidden by a scarf.

There have been at least five similar incidents in the same area since October 2017 and police are questioning Takahashi about his involvement in those crimes. He was quoted as saying he had done the same thing several times before.

