crime

Man arrested for sexually molesting woman says he was stressed out

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman in her 20s as she walked home last month. 

Police said the suspect, Rikuto Yamazaki, a post office employee, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he groped the woman because he was stressed out at work, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Jan 7 as the woman walked home in Katsushika Ward. Yamazaki came up quickly behind the woman and groped her breasts.

Police said they are questioning Yamazaki, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage, about his involvement in several similar incidents that have been reported in the same area this year.

