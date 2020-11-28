Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for sexually molesting woman walking home

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman as she walked home in September.

According to police, Daiki Arai, a part-time bar worker, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he wanted to see the look of surprise on the woman’s face when he groped her.

The incident occurred in Kita Ward as the woman, who is in her 20s, was walking home from a train station at night, Fuji TV reported. Arai is accused of following the woman for about 400 meters and then forcibly hugging her from behind. The woman told police he groped her breasts and then ran away.

Police said Arai was identified from surveillance camera footage which showed him following the woman from the station.

Arai was quoted by police as saying he groped the woman to relieve his stress and that he had molested women before. Five similar incidents have been reported in the same area since March. Police are questioning Arai on his involvement in those incidents.

