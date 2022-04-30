Man arrested for sexually woman on Nagoya street

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman as she walked home.
The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Friday, Tokai TV reported. Police allege that Hajime Akanuma, a junior high school teacher who lives in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, came up behind the woman as she walked along a sidewalk in Nagoya’s Midori Ward and grabbed her. The woman told police he lifted up her top and groped her breasts.
Akanuma then fled the scene in a car which was parked nearby. However, the woman used her smartphone to take a photo of the car’s license plate. She told police she did not know Akanuma.
Police said Akanuma has denied the charge.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Japanoob
snowymountainhell
snowymountainhell
Terrible for this young woman that Golden Week may forever be remembered this way. Hopefully, there are counseling services available to her to move past it.
snowymountainhell
If the incident happened as alleged, it’s good this teacher will be off the streets for a while since he’s “denied the charge.” Unfortunately, he may still be able to return to another teaching position in another location.
TuxedoMichael
