Man arrested for sexually woman on Nagoya street

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman as she walked home.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Friday, Tokai TV reported. Police allege that Hajime Akanuma, a junior high school teacher who lives in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, came up behind the woman as she walked along a sidewalk in Nagoya’s Midori Ward and grabbed her. The woman told police he lifted up her top and groped her breasts.

Akanuma then fled the scene in a car which was parked nearby. However, the woman used her smartphone to take a photo of the car’s license plate. She told police she did not know Akanuma.

Police said Akanuma has denied the charge.

© Japan Today