Man arrested for shooting BB pellets at people on train platform

A university student was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting at people on train platforms in Tokyo with a BB gun from his nearby apartment, police said.
Kengo Naganuma, 24, lives just 40 meters away from a platform of JR Hirai Station in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward and is suspected of having targeted people there from his balcony. The police confiscated eight airsoft guns from his home.
"I wanted to shoot people and see their reactions," Naganuma was quoted as telling the police. He also told them he had done it on other occasions.
He is suspected of violating a law on physical violence, allegedly hitting a woman in her 30s on the back with four BB pellets and a man in his 60s on the left shoulder with one pellet between July 27 and 28. No one was injured in the incidents.
A total of about 80 BB pellets were discovered on the platform during these two days.
The police are also investigating similar shooting incidents at the station, as passenger claims of being shot were reported on July 21 and 26.© KYODO
stormcrow
Not surprised. I saw a JHS student (a neighbor) shooting a BB gun from his window at a woman holding her baby on the street. When confronted he took off to hide within the confines of his home. The boy's mother said that her son had a BB gun but he wasn't shooting people with it. What an idiot! And that goes for the mother too. Shooting at a woman holding her baby. What kind of a person would do something like that?!
kurisupisu
Immature young man.
Fighto!
Another dropkick.
When he is in his mid 40s, he'll be puzzled why he is still a virgin and still can't find a girlfriend.
sakurasuki
Should try to find an employer who can appreciate his talent, rather than doing that silly thing in his balcony.
TokyoLiving
What a pathetic loser...
Send him to jail..
Get a job, get a life..
TokyoLiving
On the other hand preferable BB gun plastic pellets than 5.56 ammo from AR-15 like in good old US..