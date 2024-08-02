Man arrested for shooting BB pellets at people on train platform

A university student was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting at people on train platforms in Tokyo with a BB gun from his nearby apartment, police said.

Kengo Naganuma, 24, lives just 40 meters away from a platform of JR Hirai Station in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward and is suspected of having targeted people there from his balcony. The police confiscated eight airsoft guns from his home.

"I wanted to shoot people and see their reactions," Naganuma was quoted as telling the police. He also told them he had done it on other occasions.

He is suspected of violating a law on physical violence, allegedly hitting a woman in her 30s on the back with four BB pellets and a man in his 60s on the left shoulder with one pellet between July 27 and 28. No one was injured in the incidents.

A total of about 80 BB pellets were discovered on the platform during these two days.

The police are also investigating similar shooting incidents at the station, as passenger claims of being shot were reported on July 21 and 26.

© KYODO