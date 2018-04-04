Man arrested for shooting 8-month-old son with airsoft gun

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of causing injury to his eight-month-old son by shooting airsoft pellets at him.

Glenn Joevelle La Madrid from the Philippines, who lives in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, allegedly caused swelling and bruising to the baby's face at his home last month.

According to the police, the suspect said he shot the pellets at his son because he kept crying. The suspect's wife noticed the bruises on the baby's face when she came home, the police said.

