Man arrested for shoplifting at Sapporo convenience store says he was hungry

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 43-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of shoplifting at a convenience store on Saturday night. The man told police he took the items because he was hungry.

According to police, the man entered the store in the Susukino district in Chuo Ward at around 6:20 p.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. He is accused of pocketing three food items, including a chicken katsu sandwich, worth 993 yen.

One of the store employees recognized the man from a previous suspected shoplifting incident and went to a nearby koban (police box), while another employee kept an eye on the man.

Police arrived just as the suspect was leaving the store and detained him. The food items were in his overcoat pocket and he had not paid for them.

The man, who had 1,000 yen on him, was quoted by police as saying he was hungry.

