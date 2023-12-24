Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for shoplifting at Sapporo convenience store says he was hungry

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 43-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of shoplifting at a convenience store on Saturday night. The man told police he took the items because he was hungry.

According to police, the man entered the store in the Susukino district in Chuo Ward at around 6:20 p.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. He is accused of pocketing three food items, including a chicken katsu sandwich, worth 993 yen.

One of the store employees recognized the man from a previous suspected shoplifting incident and went to a nearby koban (police box), while another employee kept an eye on the man.

Police arrived just as the suspect was leaving the store and detained him. The food items were in his overcoat pocket and he had not paid for them.

The man, who had 1,000 yen on him, was quoted by police as saying he was hungry.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Abashiri Okhotsk Drift Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Abashiri

GaijinPot Travel

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Hakozaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Lolita

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots on Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog

12 Popular and Famous Churches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog