Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka

Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect, Yasuyuki Onishi, a company employee from Nara City, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got angry after the man bumped into his shoulder, Kyodo News reported.
Police said witnesses saw Onishi shove the man off the platform about three minutes before a train was due in on the JR Kansai Line. A police officer on his way to work subdued Onishi while other commuters were able to help the man back up onto the platform. Police said he suffered only minor injuries to his legs.© Japan Today
snowymountainhell
Hurray for all those heroes present putting their lives endanger to rescue the victim. There are good people here, even in rush hour.
snowymountainhell
Sorry for any of this ruffian’s family but he needs to be up punished to the full extent sentencing will allow to set the example.
JR needs to be held responsible for any injuries and not providing for the safety of those waiting for trains.
Here’s hoping the victim can recover from his injuries soon.
purple_depressed_bacon
Lucky this happened in Osaka where people actually having beating hearts. If this happened in Tokyo its 50/50 whether or not someone will help the victim off the tracks. As for the man who did the shoving, angry much? All that repressed rage and resentment finally came bubbling to surface. Jail time to cool him off, I gather.
Lamilly
That is really scary, the poor guy he shoved probably had forgotten the incident immediately after it happened.
Lindsay
Wow! Snaaaaap! He’s lucky he’s only being charged with attempted murder. A couple of minutes later it could have been a murder charge.
virusrex
Probably this is one of the strongest fears for some people, one irrational caveman is all it takes for someone to get seriously hurt by the fall or even worse if a train is coming. It was fortunate that in this case the injuries were minor.
Hopefully Onishi will spend a lot of time behind bars thinking about his actions.
Mr Kipling
Come on attempted murder? with the train 3 minutes away? It was an assault, charge him for that.
Johansawada
well done Osaka commuters!
HBJ
Do you think in that split second the man looked up at the station signage, clocked the time of the next train, looked at the current time, and made the calculation that the next train due was 3 minutes away?
He clearly knew he was in a train station. It's common knowledge that trains run on the tracks. The guy pushed the man onto the tracks - where the trains come.
So yes, attempted murder.
Mr Kipling
HBJ...
It would be attempted murder if that was his intention, but missing the train but THREE minutes doesn't make this very likely. He would also have to be a complete clown to admit to this... but who knows, pushing people off the platform isn't usually what the smart people do.
thepersoniamnow
Agree with those who wonder why the charge is attempted murder.
Look, it’s not that anyone is downplaying what he did.
Tossing someone down 6 feet onto iron tracks and rocks is already something.
But attempted murder is odd to me because he didn’t try to kill anyone. That is the literal definition of the word in English. Last week some guy tossed a bowling ball onto the street from his apartment 4-5 floors up.
He also got charged with attempted murder.
thepersoniamnow
And yeah he wasn’t aiming at or threw it near anyone apparently.
albaleo
I guess it is defined differently in different countries. Where I live (Scotland), it is defined the same way as murder except that victim did not die. And even if there was no intent to kill, if the action "displays wicked recklessness" it is also treated as attempted murder. Throwing someone on a train track where trains regularly run can probably be described as "wicked recklessness".
I'm not certain of how it defined in Japan.
Reckless
The good old passive aggressive shoulder bump finally gets a slap down. Glad no one was seriously injured.
Sven Asai
Of course this is attempted murder and also the completed crime attempt not only planned one, as well caught at the scene, Everyone at the age of 50 , even the lower IQ ones , know that it is not allowed and a dangerous threat of someone other’s life to intentionally shove that person onto any rails, regardless of any remaining time by timetables or usual schedules. There could also appear another unnoticed train, a maintenance train, a too early train, at some kinds of rails or places even is a continuous very high voltage, and so on, whatever. Only some few mentally very sick persons could be released from a responsibility for such a crime of attempted murder.
Ass
Riding the Tokyo train every day my thoughts often drift to murder as well
William Bjornson
Attempted murder? Or criminal insanity in impulsively reacting in a way that one KNOWS that what they are doing is a direct threat to another's life? THAT would be inarguable here and not requiring conscious 'intent', as 'attempted murder' might be, just behavioral response, and could result in longer incarceration. Reading JT over time, one wonders how Nihon would fare if guns were as available to Nihonjin as they are to Americans...
and the case for Gaijin NOT carrying guns may be even stronger...
And a 63 year old man with injured legs finding himself laying on the tracks would, I suspect, cause him a psychic injury deeper and way longer lasting than the physical injury he may have suffered. Nihon is a 'nonlitigious society' as, generally, am I. But, here, this perp should be sued down to the fillings in his teeth...