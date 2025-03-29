Man arrested for slashing 87-year-old woman in train station toilet in Wakayama

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed the neck of an 87-year-old woman with a knife in a toilet at a train station in Wakayama City.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. Friday in a toilet on the bus rotary side of the building that houses JR Wakayama Station, NHK reported. Police said Kohei Takemoto, whose address and occupation are unknown, entered the women’s toilet and slashed the woman.

The woman was able to flee and sought help at a nearby police box. She was taken to hospital. Police said her injury was not life-threatening.

Police arrested Ito who was still in the toilet. They said he has admitted to attacking the woman but has given no motive. The victim told police she did not know him.

© Japan Today