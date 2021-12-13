Man arrested for smashing front door of Don Quijote store in Nagoya

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of property damage after he was caught smashing the front door of a Don Quijote store.

The incident, which occurred at around 11:40 p.m. last Saturday, was captured on surveillance camera footage.

According to police, the suspect, Shinji Kadoya, a self-professed company employee, approached the front entrance of Mega Don Quijote Uny Aratama in Minami Ward and hit the glass door with a bar, Sankei Shimbun reported. He also kicked the door.

Police responded to the store’s security alarm and subdued Kadoya outside the store.

© Japan Today