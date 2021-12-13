Man arrested for smashing front door of Don Quijote store in Nagoya

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of property damage after he was caught smashing the front door of a Don Quijote store.
The incident, which occurred at around 11:40 p.m. last Saturday, was captured on surveillance camera footage.
According to police, the suspect, Shinji Kadoya, a self-professed company employee, approached the front entrance of Mega Don Quijote Uny Aratama in Minami Ward and hit the glass door with a bar, Sankei Shimbun reported. He also kicked the door.
Police responded to the store’s security alarm and subdued Kadoya outside the store.© Japan Today
shogun36
Why? He needed some potato chips? STAT?
Sven Asai
Yes, also according to the real story Don Quijote heroically fights against any such attacking ‘windmill blades’. lol
Vreth
Bad breakup?
klausdorth
I think I saw it on the news last night.
Police was there, too, waiting for him to finish smashing the doors and windows.
Hope that I "quote" the correct news.
snowymountainhell
Perhaps Don Quixote needs to change their signage from “No Breakup, Please” to “*No Breakins, Please*.”
Oct 12, 2021 - https://japantoday.com/category/national/don-quijote-asks-couples-to-refrain-from-breaking-up-in-its-stores
Yubaru
Talking about missing information here: On the national news last night it was reported that the guy lost his marbles after an employee of the store accused him of stealing something from the store. He also was reported to have been apologetic to the customers leaving, and he evidently stated to them that it wasnt them he was angry at but at a store employee.
He was going nuts, and was bare chested in the cold weather, smashing the windows and swinging around the pole from a flag he dismantled in front of the store!