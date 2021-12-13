Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for smashing front door of Don Quijote store in Nagoya

6 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of property damage after he was caught smashing the front door of a Don Quijote store.

The incident, which occurred at around 11:40 p.m. last Saturday, was captured on surveillance camera footage.

According to police, the suspect, Shinji Kadoya, a self-professed company employee, approached the front entrance of Mega Don Quijote Uny Aratama in Minami Ward and hit the glass door with a bar, Sankei Shimbun reported. He also kicked the door.

Police responded to the store’s security alarm and subdued Kadoya outside the store.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Why? He needed some potato chips? STAT?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yes, also according to the real story Don Quijote heroically fights against any such attacking ‘windmill blades’. lol

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Bad breakup?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I think I saw it on the news last night.

Police was there, too, waiting for him to finish smashing the doors and windows.

Hope that I "quote" the correct news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Perhaps Don Quixote needs to change their signage from “No Breakup, Please” to “*No Breakins, Please*.”

Oct 12, 2021 - https://japantoday.com/category/national/don-quijote-asks-couples-to-refrain-from-breaking-up-in-its-stores

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Talking about missing information here: On the national news last night it was reported that the guy lost his marbles after an employee of the store accused him of stealing something from the store. He also was reported to have been apologetic to the customers leaving, and he evidently stated to them that it wasnt them he was angry at but at a store employee.

He was going nuts, and was bare chested in the cold weather, smashing the windows and swinging around the pole from a flag he dismantled in front of the store!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo