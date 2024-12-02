 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for snatching glasses using moped; dozens found at home

1 Comment
TOKYO

A man has been arrested for allegedly snatching glasses while riding a moped with pedals, police said Monday, as the growing popularity of such vehicles has been linked to an increase in accidents and traffic violations in Japan.

The police said they discovered around 50 pairs of glasses at the home of the 49-year-old man, whose occupation is unknown, and are investigating whether he was involved in other similar crimes, including the recent one in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

The suspect, who has refused to comment on the case, is accused of stealing glasses worth 3,000 yen by approaching a man in his 20s from behind on a road around 9:15 p.m. on Sept 2, the police said.

The suspect asked the pedestrian for directions to the nearest station to get him to stop, police said, adding that the victim later reported the theft to authorities.

The police said they have arrested the man, who lives in the ward -- one of the most densely populated areas in Tokyo -- in connection with another snatch-and-grab case involving a moped.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Do they mean e-bikes?

Haven't seen a moped for years since those Puch ones.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo