Man arrested for snatching glasses using moped; dozens found at home

A man has been arrested for allegedly snatching glasses while riding a moped with pedals, police said Monday, as the growing popularity of such vehicles has been linked to an increase in accidents and traffic violations in Japan.

The police said they discovered around 50 pairs of glasses at the home of the 49-year-old man, whose occupation is unknown, and are investigating whether he was involved in other similar crimes, including the recent one in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

The suspect, who has refused to comment on the case, is accused of stealing glasses worth 3,000 yen by approaching a man in his 20s from behind on a road around 9:15 p.m. on Sept 2, the police said.

The suspect asked the pedestrian for directions to the nearest station to get him to stop, police said, adding that the victim later reported the theft to authorities.

The police said they have arrested the man, who lives in the ward -- one of the most densely populated areas in Tokyo -- in connection with another snatch-and-grab case involving a moped.

