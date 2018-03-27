Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for snipping off woman’s hair on train platform in Nagoya

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya said Wednesday they have arrested an unemployed 48-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he came up behind on a woman standing on a train platform and snipped off some of her hair with a pair of scissors.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, local media reported. The woman was waiting on the platform at Meitetsu Nagoya Station when the suspect, Tomomi Matsunaga, approached her from behind and snipped off several centimeters of her hair with a small pair of scissors.

A station employee grabbed Matsunaga, who is from Konan in Aichi Prefecture, and held him until police arrived. The woman was not injured.

Police said Matsunaga has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

