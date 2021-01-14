Man arrested for soliciting prostitution from high school girl

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of engaging in lewd acts for money with an 18-year-old female high school student last year.

Police said Kensuke Hikiji, a company employee from Tokyo’s Akishima City, allegedly paid the girl 30,000 yen in cash in exchange for sexual services at a hotel in Kawasaki City’s Tama Ward on Aug 12, 2020, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl, who lives in Yokohama, was 17 at the time.

Hijiki and the girl stayed in their room for approximately two hours from 1:15 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. Police said, a cybercrime patrol unit found a video of the suspect having sexual intercourse with the girl. Moreover, the footage showed another girl under the age of 18, who appeared in several similar videos in Hijiki’s possession.

Police said Hijiki has admitted to having sex with minors and they are questioning him about whether he sold the videos for profit.

