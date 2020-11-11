Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for soliciting sex from teenage girl

KAMAKURA

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of violating the child prostitution and pornography law after he allegedly committed lewd acts with a female high school student in June.

Police said Takashi Yamamoto, a company employee from Kamakura, was arrested on Tuesday. They said he has partially denied the charges and quoted him as saying, “I committed indecent acts after paying the girl cash, but I don’t remember the details,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to the arrest warrant, on June 9 at around 5 p.m., Yamamoto visited a Yokohama hotel with the 18-year-old high school student, who was then 17. The two stayed in their room for approximately three hours. 

It is believed Yamamoto became acquainted with the girl on a members-only social networking site. The girl said she received tens of thousands of yen in exchange for sexual acts with Yamamoto.

According to Sagamihara Police Station, a cybercrime patrol unit found a social media post by the girl in which she hinted her life might be in danger. After questioning her, police arrested Yamamoto.

