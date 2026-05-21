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Man arrested for spraying liquid at Hiratsuka Police Station; 6 officers taken to hospital

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KANAGAWA

A man has been arrested after he entered a police station in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday morning and sprayed a toxic liquid on the counter.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m., TBS reported. Police said Mitsuaki Ishibashi, a resident of Hiratsuka City, sprayed liquid, believed to be a hydrogen sulphide solution, from multiple plastic bottles across the counter. He was silent the whole time, police said.

Six officers and Ishibashi were taken to the hospital by ambulance after complaining of eye and throat pain.

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