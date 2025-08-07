Man arrested for spraying paint on woman says he wanted to go to jail

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of assault and property damage after he sprayed paint on a woman in her 30s at a shopping center last month.

According to police, Hideo Negishi, from Soka City, Saitama Prefecture, has admitted to the allegation. He was quoted as saying "I intended to blind her, immobilize her and then attack her with a knife,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on July 1 at a shopping center in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward. Negishi sprayed paint on the woman, whom he did not know, while she was looking at her smartphone.

Police said Negishi told them he wanted to go to prison because he had a chronic illness and he was in debt. He said he was looking for someone to attack, believing that stabbing someone with a knife would get him a longer prison sentence.

The woman was not injured and Negishi was identified after an analysis of security camera footage taken at the shopping center.

© Japan Today