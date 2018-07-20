Man arrested for stabbing 'noisy' neighbor

Police in Kyotanabe, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 19-year-old girl who lives in the same apartment building, because she was making too much noise.

According to police, at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, a call was placed to 119, reporting that someone was crying for help and that blood could be seen outside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, a girl was found collapsed at a nursery school near the condominium, Fuji TV reported.

The victim had been stabbed multiple times in the back with a kitchen knife. She was taken to hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening, police said Friday.

Police subsequently arrested Yuichi Matsumoto, a resident in the same apartment building. He was quoted by police as saying he constantly couldn’t sleep because of the noise coming from the girl’s apartment. He said he waited for her to leave her apartment so he could stab her.

