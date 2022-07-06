Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for stabbing 2 girls in Sendai

SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked two junior high school girls with a knife as they walked along a street on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. as the two girls were on their way to school. Kyodo News reported that one of the girls was seriously injured after being stabbed in the back. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her wound was not life-threatening. The other girl sustained a minor cut.

A witness called 110 and police rushed to the scene. Witnesses saw the suspect, Hiroyuki Owari, run back to his apartment where police detained him. Police said Owari has admitted to the charge and said a bloodstained knife was found at his residence.

Owari was quoted by police as saying he chose the girls at random and intended to kill them, but he didn't know them.

SICK.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

