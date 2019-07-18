Man arrested for stabbing 85-year-old mother to death in Okinawa

Police in Naha, Okinawa, said Thursday they have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his 85-year-old mother to death.

According to police, the suspect, Atsushi Higa, who works as a prison guard, has admitted to the charge.

Local media reported that Higa’s wife contacted police after she found her mother-in-law Sachiko covered in blood and collapsed in her bedroom on the second floor of their home. Sachiko lived on the second floor while Higa and his wife resided on the third and fourth floors.

Police said the victim was stabbed between 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:55 a.m. Thursday. She was confirmed dead at the scene, with multiple knife wounds to her neck and chest from a kitchen knife.

Prison officials said Higa never exhibited any problems with his work attitude and had been absent from his job “due to illness” since the beginning of May.

