crime

Man arrested for stabbing 85-year-old mother to death in Okinawa

NAHA

Police in Naha, Okinawa, said Thursday they have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his 85-year-old mother to death.

According to police, the suspect, Atsushi Higa, who works as a prison guard, has admitted to the charge. 

Local media reported that Higa’s wife contacted police after she found her mother-in-law Sachiko covered in blood and collapsed in her bedroom on the second floor of their home. Sachiko lived on the second floor while Higa and his wife resided on the third and fourth floors. 

Police said the victim was stabbed between 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:55 a.m. Thursday. She was confirmed dead at the scene, with multiple knife wounds to her neck and chest from a kitchen knife.  

Prison officials said Higa never exhibited any problems with his work attitude and had been absent from his job “due to illness” since the beginning of May.

Just another day in Japan, another inter family murder

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mental illness again and again.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's difficult to comprehend why so many Japanese kill their family members. Japan does have a relatively low murder rate compared to other countries. However, the percentage of murders involving family members are off the chart! I wonder what made this loon flip out and kill his mother.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

