Man arrested for stabbing acquaintance on street in Osaka

Police in Osaka have arrested a 28-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old Vietnamese man on a street in December.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Dec 27 in Nishinari Ward, NTV reported. Police said that so far, four people, including the suspect, have been arrested.

The victim’s wound was not life-threatening, police said, adding they believe he was stabbed during a dispute over financial matters.

Police said the suspect, who was arrested on Thursday, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he had no connection to the incident.

