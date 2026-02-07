 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stabbing convenience store employee, stealing cigarettes

0 Comments
MIE

Police in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery after he stabbed a female convenience store employee and stole cigarettes.

According to police, the incident occurred at a FamilyMart store at around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Police said that Soma Tanaka entered the store and went to the counter where he stabbed the 32-year-old employee in the abdomen with a knife, stole cigarettes, and then fled.

A customer who entered the store immediately after the incident called 110.

The victim was taken to hospital and her wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Tanaka was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage and he was arrested about two hours after the incident at his home which is near the store. 

Police said Tanaka has admitted to stabbing the store employee multiple times with a kitchen knife with the intent of killing her.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

Explore San’in Kaigan National Park, where coastline, fishing villages, hot springs and food culture fall into rhythm with Japan's coastline.

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog