Man arrested for stabbing convenience store employee, stealing cigarettes

Police in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery after he stabbed a female convenience store employee and stole cigarettes.

According to police, the incident occurred at a FamilyMart store at around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Police said that Soma Tanaka entered the store and went to the counter where he stabbed the 32-year-old employee in the abdomen with a knife, stole cigarettes, and then fled.

A customer who entered the store immediately after the incident called 110.

The victim was taken to hospital and her wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Tanaka was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage and he was arrested about two hours after the incident at his home which is near the store.

Police said Tanaka has admitted to stabbing the store employee multiple times with a kitchen knife with the intent of killing her.

© Japan Today