crime

Man arrested for stabbing doctor multiple times at Fukuoka hospital

3 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 49-year-old doctor multiple times at a hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Monday at Chihaya Hospital in Higashi Ward. Police said the suspect, Jiro Kawano, used a folding knife and stabbed the doctor in the back and upper body, Kyodo News reported. Staff managed to subdue Kawano until police arrived. Police said the doctor's wounds are not life-threatening and that it will take about two weeks for him to recover.

Police said Kawano has remained silent since his arrest and that they are checking to see if he or any member of his family had been treated by the doctor, or if there had been any trouble between them.

Terrible. I hope the doctor recovers soon.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I wonder if he want's to go to a cool prison cell and be looked after by taxpayers for the rest of his life...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

RecklessToday  05:14 pm JST

Terrible. I hope the doctor recovers soon.

somebody DOWNvoted this????? gosh!!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

