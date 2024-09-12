Man arrested for stabbing employee because ‘he was lazy at work’

Police in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 35-year-old man who works for him.

According to police, the incident occurred on a street at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Junichi Kobashi, a construction worker from Osaka City, is accused of stabbing the victim in the left leg and right arm with a knife.

Kobashi turned himself in at a nearby police station after the incident. He was quoted by police as saying “The man worked for me. I stabbed him because he was always lazy at work, so I wanted to scare him.” However, he denied any intent to kill.

Street surveillance camera footage showed Kobashi leaving the scene by car, police said.

